Zakharova: The Armenian leader made many other remarkable statements

Armenia continues to act on the basis of priorities set before the CSTO, taking into account the current situation, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Armenia's refusal to hold CSTO joint exercises on its territory.

"The Armenian leader made many other noteworthy statements during his interaction with journalists. In particular, and on the CSTO, which has already been commented on in the Kremlin. In this regard, Armenia continues to act based on the priorities of its Armed Forces, taking into account the current situation," Zakharova said.

She recalled that last year the Armenian Defense Ministry had not allocated a military contingent to participate in joint CSTO exercises in Kazakhstan.

"This certainly creates difficulties for the allies, forcing them to reshape the already coordinated military plans. As far as we know, such work is underway within the CSTO, and we believe that as a result optimal solutions will be found to organize exercises of CSTO peacekeepers," she said.