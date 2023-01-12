News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 12
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Zakharova: The Armenian leader made many other remarkable statements
Zakharova: The Armenian leader made many other remarkable statements
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenia continues to act on the basis of priorities set before the CSTO, taking into account the current situation, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Armenia's refusal to hold CSTO joint exercises on its territory.

"The Armenian leader made many other noteworthy statements during his interaction with journalists. In particular, and on the CSTO, which has already been commented on in the Kremlin. In this regard, Armenia continues to act based on the priorities of its Armed Forces, taking into account the current situation," Zakharova said.

She recalled that last year the Armenian Defense Ministry had not allocated a military contingent to participate in joint CSTO exercises in Kazakhstan.

"This certainly creates difficulties for the allies, forcing them to reshape the already coordinated military plans. As far as we know, such work is underway within the CSTO, and we believe that as a result optimal solutions will be found to organize exercises of CSTO peacekeepers," she said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MFA: CSTO Secretariat is not competent to comment on statements of CSTO members
Asked that CSTO Secretariat commented on the issue of the cancellation of military exercises...
 Zakharova on CSTO reaction to Azerbaijan's September aggression against Armenia
"If it did not coincide with the views of a number of political figures involved in the settlement process...
 CSTO Secretariat has not received notification from Yerevan about cancellation of military exercises in Armenia
CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov told reporters…
 Armenia parliament opposition leader: PM reached arrangement with Turkey, Azerbaijan not to improve our army
Ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan reflected on the fact that PM Nikol Pashinyan announced that he declined from holding the CSTO military exercises in Armenia because they could cause tension in the region…
 Ashotyan: Moscow has long disbelieved Pashinyan
Ashotyan is sure that Pashinyan's statement on the threat of Russia's military presence...
 Pashinyan says not signing CSTO declaration is manifestation of disappointment in organization
“I don’t think the negotiations are pointless now...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos