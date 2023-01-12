News
Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister: Russian peacekeepers should stay for decades
Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister: Russian peacekeepers should stay for decades
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Russian peacekeepers should stay for decades, said Nagorno-Karabakh Republic State Minister Ruben Vardanyan during Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference.

"Peacekeepers have to stay here and stay for decades, ensuring security in the region. I do not want to comment on the words of a political figure (Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan - ed.). If there is such a view (that Russian peacekeepers are not fulfilling their duties - ed.), I suggest they come here, stand with us and see what a big role Russian peacekeepers play here", he said.

Words, in his estimation, have lost value. "Russian peacekeepers are really in a difficult situation. We would like, and there is a possibility, that their mandate would be clearer, more long-term, the number of peacekeepers should increase. If it were not for them, the situation would be even more difficult, so it is easy to criticize, living outside of Nagorno-Karabakh. We see their difficult situation here. We are working closely together to find a formula for a way out. This is the only way," Vardanyan added.
