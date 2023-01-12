News
Thursday
January 12
Zakharova: Moscow is trying to figure out what Yerevan's position is
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


We do everything as mediators, unbiased and sincerely wishing normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She once again recalled Moscow's proposal to hold a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers last December. "The leaders of the two countries agreed, but it was the Armenian leadership that canceled the arrival of Armenian foreign ministers at the last moment. This prevented the discussion not only of the peace treaty, but also of other pressing problems... If our Armenian partners are really interested in the solution of these problems through the comprehensive implementation of trilateral agreements at the highest level, then, instead of being scholastic, we must continue working together... Joint work is two key words... The Russian proposal to provide a platform for the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations, as I said, is still in force. Our mediation possibilities are always at the disposal of the parties," she noted.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman once again touched on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's controversial statements at a January 10 press conference.

"We see discrepancies in (Yerevan's) position not only on one occasion or nuance, but there are several occasions and topics, and these are serious topics. And we see differences in the assessments of serious issues, not only for Armenia, but also for regional security. Our job is not only to comment publicly at the microphone, but we are in contact with the parties around the clock, and we are trying to clarify also through bilateral channels with the Armenian side and relevant officials what is their position.

"Because there are issues of principle and consequently the position should be formulated ... maybe with some amplitude, with some reservations, but it should be formulated without changing its fundamentals... There is a lot of uncertainty in the campaigns of the Armenian side. And perhaps when there will be some clarification of these approaches, then much will become clear to everyone. And we will have opportunities to answer practical questions rather than clarify what should be stated as a principled position. Everything is unclear a lot, but that's not up to us, that's up there."

"This is obvious. If there are agreements, they are either respected or not respected, but then we must say that the approaches have changed. And you also have to tell your own people about it honestly, publicly, and first of all... Of course diplomacy is an interesting thing, it implies different methods and techniques. But once again, there are questions of principle, it is not a question of tactics, strategy, etc., it is a question of the principle formulation of the state position," she said.
