Friday
January 13
France National Assembly speaker on Lachin corridor closure: We will do everything to avoid humanitarian disaster
France National Assembly speaker on Lachin corridor closure: We will do everything to avoid humanitarian disaster
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

It is a great obligation for the visiting French delegation to be in Armenia because there are tensions that are intensifying and making the country vulnerable. She speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of France, Yael Braun-Pivet, said this Friday during her joint news press conference in Yerevan with speaker Alen Simonyan of the Armenian NA.

"France shall stand with the fraternal peoples, fraternal countries that are under threat, whose territorial integrity is under threat and attack. As you know, the September [2022] events [in Armenia] raised a lot of uproar in France. The [French] National Assembly reacted to this, we adopted a resolution demanding the cessation of [military] aggression by Azerbaijan and the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus. Also, we appealed to the French government, demanding to continue its mediation activities, to strengthen support to Armenia, to re-establish the discussion process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, so that a certain solution can finally be worked out," said Braun-Pivet.

The head of the French NA emphasized that France has always been by Armenia's side to strengthen its sovereignty and independence.

"The vigilance of the [French] government and President Macron, as well as the vigilance of our country in general, are complete. At the moment when the principles of international law are violated in Ukraine where the democratic values of Europe are threatened, we reaffirm that these values should be our compass, that France stands in solidarity with Armenia.

We are very worried about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. It worries us because the ongoing [Azerbaijani] blockade of the Lachin corridor [that links Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia] creates a humanitarian situation that is getting worse. It is very important to reopen the road, restore open traffic between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as electricity and internet connections. We will do everything to avoid a humanitarian disaster," said the speaker of the French NA.

Also, she expressed her concern about the historical and cultural Armenian heritage that is endangered.

"About 1,500 samples of Armenian historical and cultural heritage can be destroyed today. France will make efforts in that regard with UNESCO. Heritage is the life of an entire people, we are convinced that it is necessary to restore the dialogue between all parties to establish a stable and peaceful solution," said Yael Braun-Pivet.
