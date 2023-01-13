News
Yael Braun-Pivet: France does not recognize Karabakh independence
Yael Braun-Pivet: France does not recognize Karabakh independence
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


France does not recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh; this is in accordance with the international law to which France is subject. The speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of France, Yael Braun-Pivet, said this Friday during her joint news press conference in Yerevan with speaker Alen Simonyan of the Armenian NA—and answering the question whether it is time for France to recognize the independence of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

According to her, both the French Senate and the National Assembly have adopted a resolution condemning Azerbaijan's military aggression on the border of Armenia, also condemning the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor—that links Artsakh to Armenia.

To a reporter’s remark that Azerbaijan says the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved, thus rejecting the existence of the OSCE Minsk Group, and asking Braun-Pivet’s opinion on this issue and  what specific steps should the OSCE take regarding the reopening of the Lachin corridor, the speaker of the French NA responded: "I believe that today it is important for the parties to return to the dialogue. The Minsk Group is one of the existing [respective] platforms. Of course, it is not the only one, but it is a very important platform. Today, it is important that each side participates in it, accepts the need to return to dialogue."

"We, the parliamentarians, call for a return to dialogue within the framework of the Minsk Group. But this is not the only way. All means should be tried so that the tension of the situation stops as much as possible. I believe it is also very important, naturally, the role of Armenia to tell us what are the conditions that will enable to return to the dialogue," Braun-Pivet added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
