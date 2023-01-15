News
Andrey Areshev: Armenia leadership seriously discussing matter of leaving CSTO
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Analytics


If Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan were to announce the start of the procedure for Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO—and it is known that such matters are being seriously discussed by the Armenian leadership—, it would mean a new phase in the deterioration of Russian-Armenian relations. Andrey Areshev, an expert on South Caucasus issues, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his opinion, the problems in Russian-Armenian relations did not start accumulating yesterday, not during Pashinyan's tenure, but much earlier, and they intensified during Pashinyan's tenure.

Areshev believes that Armenia should normalize relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"Armenian-Turkish consultations are going on, Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations are going on—and at a quite serious level. At the end of last year, the matter of preparing a summit between Pashinyan and [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev was being discussed, with the prospect of signing a peace treaty. Then something went wrong," the analyst added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
