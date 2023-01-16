Polish PM: Germany should send Ukraine all the weapons it needs, including tanks

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Germany should send Ukraine all the weapons it needs, including tanks.
“I call for decisive actions by the German government,” he said, to applause from gathered, mostly conservative, German legislators. “For all sorts of weapons to be delivered. The battle for freedom and our future is raging as we speak... Tanks must not be left in storehouses, but placed in their hands.”
Last week, during the Lublin Triangle summit, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced his decision to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a broad international coalition. However, the transfer of German-made tanks requires the consent of Olaf Scholz's government, which still opposes sending offensive weapons to Ukraine.