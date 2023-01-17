430 patients unable to undergo surgery due to ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Karabakh

The government of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Tuesday issued its bulletin in connection with the 37th day of the Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh. It notes as follows, in particular:

Thirteen children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the children's hospital.

Nine adult patients remain in the intensive care unit, five of them are in critical condition.

A total of 142 babies were born during the blockade.

A total of 430 people continue to be deprived of the opportunity to receive necessary medical treatment due to suspension of planned surgeries in all medical facilities of Artsakh.

To date, 28 patients have been transported from Artsakh to Armenia, with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to receive appropriate treatment.

A total of 726 businesses—17.7% of the total—have suspended operations

At least 3,400 people have lost their jobs and source of income due to the difficult economic situation;

And more than 14,400 tons of vital supplies would have reached Artsakh if it were not for the blockade, during which only a small part was delivered by the ICRC and Russian peacekeeping forces.