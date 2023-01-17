News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
430 patients unable to undergo surgery due to ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Karabakh
430 patients unable to undergo surgery due to ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The government of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Tuesday issued its bulletin in connection with the 37th day of the Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh. It notes as follows, in particular:

Thirteen children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the children's hospital.

Nine adult patients remain in the intensive care unit, five of them are in critical condition.

A total of 142 babies were born during the blockade.

A total of 430 people continue to be deprived of the opportunity to receive necessary medical treatment due to suspension of planned surgeries in all medical facilities of Artsakh.

To date, 28 patients have been transported from Artsakh to Armenia, with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to receive appropriate treatment.

A total of 726 businesses—17.7% of the total—have suspended operations

At least 3,400 people have lost their jobs and source of income due to the difficult economic situation;

And more than 14,400 tons of vital supplies would have reached Artsakh if it were not for the blockade, during which only a small part was delivered by the ICRC and Russian peacekeeping forces.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijan posits 4-5 demands regarding possible reopening of Lachin corridor
Does anyone have a guarantee that the corridor will open even after fulfilling these demands? No…
 RFE/RL: EU plans to send new observation mission to Armenia in 1 month, for at least 2 years
The new mission will include approximately 200 European specialists…
 Food vouchers’ distribution begins in Artsakh today
As of Friday, Karabakh will have a new procedure for purchasing certain types of food products…
 ECtHR issues urgent notice to monitor implementation of its decision to unblock Lachine Corridor
The European Court, taking into account the arguments presented by the parties...
 Children's hospital of Artsakh captial has 13 children in neonatal, intensive care departments
The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh is taking all possible measures to properly overcome the situation created by the blockade...
 President: No internal political crisis in Artsakh, such  thing cannot be allowed
Harutyunyan met with the MPs of the National Assembly…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos