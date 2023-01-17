Taiwan to allow women to train reservists for first time because of Chinese threat

Armenian ruling party: Karabakh Armenians must feel they are not alone

Ursula von der Leyen supports inclusion of IRGC in list of terrorist organizations

House demolished and sarcophagus with human remains found in Istanbul

Karabakh ex-FM gets new position

Head of Askeran: Gas cuts have further aggravated humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Deputy PM of Armenia and EIB representative discuss cooperation issues

IRGC conducts drills with cruise missile tests in Persian Gulf

Michael Carpenter says US is seriously concerned that Lachin corridor closed for over 30 days

Iranian FM meets with Erdogan

Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia

NATO sends spy planes to Romania to monitor Russia's actions

Boris Pistorius named new German defense minister

Iran doesn’t rule out creation of joint car production with Russia

Mexico-Armenia parliamentary friendship group members visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

India appoints new ambassador to Armenia

NATO official to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan

Juri Ratas says his visit to Karabakh’s Shushi was aimed at getting familiarized with overall situation on the spot

Armenia legislature speaker addresses, with official letter on Lachin crisis, heads of parliaments of over 30 countries

EU allocates new €3 billion tranche of macrofinancial aid to Ukraine

Minister of State: Return of some foreigners stranded in Artsakh to their homeland was organized

San Francisco proposes to pay $5 million and write off debts to every black resident

France again calls for unconditional restoration of freedom of movement, security through Lachin corridor

India and Egypt to hold first-ever military exercise of special forces

Armenia PM is briefed on MOD 2022 activity report

Karabakh MFA: Lasting peace in region cannot be achieved on basis of Azerbaijan genocidal policy results

Media expert: Each day of Lachin corridor blockade strengthens anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia, Karabakh

Czech Rep. parliament ruling faction head: Azerbaijan has to reopen Lachin corridor without any preconditions

Politico: China wants to reset relations with Europe

State minister convenes emergency meeting regarding interruption of natural gas supply to Karabakh

Philippines flood death toll rises to 29

Iranian foreign minister to discuss developments in South Caucasus in Turkey

High-ranking representatives of the Israeli Foreign Ministry are in Baku

Garo Paylan to Turkey government: What are you doing to have Lachin corridor reopened?

Vietnam's president resigns

Natural gas supply cut off again in Karabakh

Azerbaijan army chief inspects ‘Commando’ military unit on Armenia border

Ukrainian presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych resigns

One recovered Karabakh resident returned from Armenia to Artsakh with mediation of ICRC

Death toll from flooding in California reaches 20

Estonia President expresses support for launch of EU monitoring mission on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Demonstration in support of Artsakh held outside France embassy in Armenia

Gagik Barseghyan is elected Armenia Audit Chamber member

3 people killed in Turkey after bus crashes truck

More than 111,000 readers visit National Library of Armenia in 2022

Turkey conditions Sweden's membership in NATO

430 patients unable to undergo surgery due to ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Karabakh

Turkish political scientist: Turkey tested combat UAVs in Karabakh

Bangkok Post: Tanker exploded in Thailand, eight workers went missing

8 shot at crowded block party in Florida

Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijan posits 4-5 demands regarding possible reopening of Lachin corridor

Armenia President visits Tallinn University of Technology, e-Estonia digitization center

Military exercises with 8 countries’ participation to begin in Turkey, near Armenia border (PHOTOS)

Copper price declines for 2nd day in row

Armenia President has working dinner with Estonia colleague (PHOTOS)

World oil prices fluctuate

Gold prices are down

RFE/RL: EU plans to send new observation mission to Armenia in 1 month, for at least 2 years

Newspaper: Hopes dashed regarding reopening of road connecting Karabakh to Armenia

Food vouchers’ distribution begins in Artsakh today

South African authorities are searching for tiger that escaped from private property in Walkerville

British policeman turned out to be serial rapist

Bride in China invites her ex-beloved to her wedding and sat them at same table

World's first smart pepper spray with warning system introduced

IMF: Fragmentation could cost global economy up to 7% of GDP

Traces of Urartian temple, graves found due to receding of Turkey’s Lake Van (PHOTOS)

France wants European Union to adopt 'Made in Europe' strategy

Turkish team searching for Noah's Ark on Mount Ararat

Armenia finds it important to send fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin corridor

U.S. uses sale of F-16 fighter jets to force Ankara to ratify Swedish and Finnish bids

Davos 2023: Global recession in 2023 seen as likely

Oxfam: Extreme poverty grows along with extreme wealth

European Commission wants EU countries to start joint gas purchases long before summer

Khachaturyan on unblocking of Lachin corridor: Russian side does not want to use force

British defense minister presents additional military aid package to Ukraine

Iranian foreign minister goes to Turkey

UK government may veto Scottish gender self-recognition law

Talks between Russian and Iranian foreign ministers postponed

Polish PM: Germany should send Ukraine all the weapons it needs, including tanks

ECtHR issues urgent notice to monitor implementation of its decision to unblock Lachine Corridor

Queue of ships in Bosporus Strait stretched for kilometers

Turkish ombudsman: Russia and Ukraine are working on major prisoner exchange deal

Swedish prosecutor's office will not investigate Erdogan's effigy

Armenian FM meets Executive Director of UN Office on Drugs

Bishkek tops list of world's most polluted cities

China builds world's first unmanned ship with artificial intelligence and drones

Erdogan: Sweden and Finland should deport or extradite up to 130 terrorists to Turkey

Deputy PMs of Armenia and Vice President of EBRD discuss course of implementation of joint projects

Armenian President and Estonian Prime Minister discuss regional issues

Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine and Syria

Italy arrests most wanted goat nostra boss

4-year-old girl dies after falling through ice in Armenia

FT: Britain will tighten measures to suppress protests

Children's hospital of Artsakh captial has 13 children in neonatal, intensive care departments

President: No internal political crisis in Artsakh, such thing cannot be allowed

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Armenia President expresses satisfaction with Estonia's clear position on unblocking of Lachin corridor

Armenia PM instructs to properly organize preparations for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

Bloomberg: Swiss franc loses its advantage over euro

Karabakh state minister: Blockade changes country's priorities