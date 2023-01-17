News
Tuesday
January 17
France again calls for unconditional restoration of freedom of movement, security through Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At the special session of the OSCE Permanent Council, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, France again called for the immediate and unconditional restoration of freedom of movement and security through the Lachin corridor—respecting the rights of the local population. This was reported by the press service of the permanent representation of France to the OSCE.

"France has reaffirmed its commitment to support the search for progress in the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to establish a stable peace in the region, as well as its readiness to contribute to this matter—in cooperation with all partners and stakeholders," the permanent representation of France to the OSCE added on Twitter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
