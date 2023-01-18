World Population Review: India may overtake China in population size in 2023

India is likely to overtake China in population as early as this year. This is reported in a study conducted by the statistical organization World Population Review.
It is explained that India now has a population of 1,422,706,266 and China a population of 1,425,831,275.
The study noted that in terms of population growth, India will surpass China as the most populous country in the world. We are talking specifically about 2023.
The population statistics for China and India are based on an "annual growth rate" projected at minus 0.1% to minus 0.3% and plus 0.69% to plus 0.92%, respectively.
In addition, India's population is projected to grow steadily until 2050. As a result, the South Asian republic could have 1,670,490,000 people in 27 years.