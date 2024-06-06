News
Thursday
June 06
The representatives of the expert group that visited Kyiv were hosted at the Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Yerevan, June 5, 2024 – The Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia hosted Ruben Mehrabyan, Garik Chilingaryan and Hovsep Khurshudyan, representatives of the Armenian expert group that recently visited Kyiv. The purpose of the group's visit was to strengthen the ties between Armenia and Ukraine.

During the meeting, the experts exchanged their impressions and thoughts from the visit to Ukraine with the Chargé d'Affaires Valery Lobach and the Embassy employee Viktor Oleynik. The meetings held in Kyiv and the agreements reached were discussed, which, as expected, will contribute to closer cooperation between the two peoples.

Mr. Lobach presented the efforts of the Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia to build trust and strengthen relations in various fields. Armenian experts expressed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine, wishing for a speedy victory in their struggle against Russian aggression and deserved punishment for all those who have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuous cooperation for the benefit of the mutual interests of Armenia and Ukraine.

"Free Citizen" NGO news service

For more information, please contact:

Email: [email protected]
