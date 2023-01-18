EU car sales in 2022 drop to lowest since 1993

Car sales in the European Union rose 12.8% in December compared to the same month in 2021, while they fell 4.6% year-on-year to their lowest since 1993, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said in a report.

The rise was noted at the end of the fifth month, before that the figure was declining for 13 months in a row. However, the increase was primarily due to a low comparison base. Sales remain well below the pre-pandemic November 2019 level, when they exceeded 1 million cars.

The number of cars registered in the EU (excluding Malta, for which no statistics are available) rose to 896,967 last month, up from 795,130 a year earlier, according to ACEA.

At the same time, sales increased in only two major EU markets: in Germany by 38.1% and in Italy by 21%. Meanwhile, they fell 0.1% in France and 14.1% in Spain.

Number of new cars in Europe (EU countries plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and UK) in December increased by 14.8% to 1,091,119.

Overall, car registrations in the EU fell 4.6% to 9,255,930 at the end of 2022. This was mainly due to a shortage of spare parts in the first half of the year, ACEA said.

In Germany, sales rose 1.1%, while they fell 7.8% in France, 5.4% in Spain and 9.7% in Italy.

Sales of Volkswagen Group (including Skoda, Audi, Seat, Porsche, etc.) in the EU last year decreased by 5.2%, Stellantis (joint Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group) - by 14.1%, Renault Group - by 4.3%, BMW Group - by 5.1%, Mercedes-Benz - virtually unchanged.

Meanwhile South Korean Hyundai (including Kia) increased its car sales by 2.6%, and Japanese Toyota and Honda - by 7.7% and 4.4%, respectively.

The sales of American Ford reduced by 2.3%, and Japanese Nissan and Mazda - by 10.2% and 11.2%, respectively.

The number of new cars in Europe (EU countries plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and the UK) in 2022 decreased by 4.1% to 11,286,939.