News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
EU car sales in 2022 drop to lowest since 1993
EU car sales in 2022 drop to lowest since 1993
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Car sales in the European Union rose 12.8% in December compared to the same month in 2021, while they fell 4.6% year-on-year to their lowest since 1993, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said in a report.

The rise was noted at the end of the fifth month, before that the figure was declining for 13 months in a row. However, the increase was primarily due to a low comparison base. Sales remain well below the pre-pandemic November 2019 level, when they exceeded 1 million cars.

The number of cars registered in the EU (excluding Malta, for which no statistics are available) rose to 896,967 last month, up from 795,130 a year earlier, according to ACEA.

At the same time, sales increased in only two major EU markets: in Germany by 38.1% and in Italy by 21%. Meanwhile, they fell 0.1% in France and 14.1% in Spain.

Number of new cars in Europe (EU countries plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and UK) in December increased by 14.8% to 1,091,119.

Overall, car registrations in the EU fell 4.6% to 9,255,930 at the end of 2022. This was mainly due to a shortage of spare parts in the first half of the year, ACEA said.

In Germany, sales rose 1.1%, while they fell 7.8% in France, 5.4% in Spain and 9.7% in Italy.

Sales of Volkswagen Group (including Skoda, Audi, Seat, Porsche, etc.) in the EU last year decreased by 5.2%, Stellantis (joint Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group) - by 14.1%, Renault Group - by 4.3%, BMW Group - by 5.1%, Mercedes-Benz - virtually unchanged.

Meanwhile South Korean Hyundai (including Kia) increased its car sales by 2.6%, and Japanese Toyota and Honda - by 7.7% and 4.4%, respectively.

The sales of American Ford reduced by 2.3%, and Japanese Nissan and Mazda - by 10.2% and 11.2%, respectively.

The number of new cars in Europe (EU countries plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and the UK) in 2022 decreased by 4.1% to 11,286,939.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran doesn’t rule out creation of joint car production with Russia
Joint car production and opening a factory in Iran or in Russia depends…
 Deputy Minister: It is necessary to facilitate work of refueling points for electric cars in Armenia
Therefore, electric vehicles will not have to obtain the same licenses...
 Nissan updates exterior of GT-R sports car
The updated Nissan GT-R has a 3,8-liter petrol turbo-engine capacity...
 Taliban unveils prototype of Afghanistan's first-ever supercar
The car will be offered on the local market...
 Tesla close to deal to build production facilities in Indonesia
Tesla makes its electric cars at its gigafactories in Shanghai, Austin, Berlin and Fremont...
 Bentley sells record number of cars for year in its history
The Bentayga SUV, which has a starting price of about £150,000...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos