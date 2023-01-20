News
Ararat Mirzoyan about draft peace treaty: Now the ball is on Azerbaijan's side
Ararat Mirzoyan about draft peace treaty: Now the ball is on Azerbaijan's side
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia has never stopped negotiating over the treaty on establishing peaceful relations with Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told Armenpress agency.

"Despite Azerbaijan's illegal actions in the Lachin corridor and postponement of the Moscow meeting, we submitted our new proposals and justifications of the draft agreement to the Azerbaijani side more than a month ago, but we still have not received a response. So now the ball is in Azerbaijan's court.

As before, Armenia is approaching the negotiation process constructively and in good faith, because our ultimate goal is to establish security and peace in the region. We also listen to the calls of the international community and are ready to negotiate more intensively," Mirzoyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
