Thomas de Waal: There is no demand for a new war in Azerbaijan, Aliyev must take this into account
Thomas de Waal: There is no demand for a new war in Azerbaijan, Aliyev must take this into account
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics

Thomas de Waal, a leading researcher at the Carnegie Foundation and expert on the Karabakh conflict said during a visit to NEWS.am on the Power Factor program said he was in Baku last year and people there were more concerned about social issues, there was no demand for a new war there, and the Azerbaijani president should take that into account.

That is why, according to him, Aliyev is using the tactics of pressure on the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is already very bad.

He called the situation very heated. If the road in the Lachin corridor is not opened soon, there will be an escalation, the expert believes.
