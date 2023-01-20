Armenian Prime Minister's wife attends reception hosted by Iranian President

Armenian Prime Minister's delegation headed by First Lady Anna Hakobyan on Friday attended a reception hosted by President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the First International Congress of Women of Power, Hakobyan's press office informed NEWS.am.
The reception was attended by all delegations attending the congress, including first ladies and high-ranking women from more than a dozen countries.
In his closing remarks, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his hope that the women gathered in the hall could play an important role in protecting women's rights around the world.
The first international influential women's congress will be held Jan. 20.