Armenian Prime Minister's wife attends reception hosted by Iranian President
Armenian Prime Minister's wife attends reception hosted by Iranian President
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister's delegation headed by First Lady Anna Hakobyan on Friday attended a reception hosted by President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the First International Congress of Women of Power, Hakobyan's press office informed NEWS.am.

The reception was attended by all delegations attending the congress, including first ladies and high-ranking women from more than a dozen countries.

In his closing remarks, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his hope that the women gathered in the hall could play an important role in protecting women's rights around the world.

The first international influential women's congress will be held Jan. 20.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Yerevan Mayor meets Iranian counterpart in Tehran: Bilateral cooperation discussed
Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan met with his colleague Mostafa Chamran in Tehran...
 Zohouri: Armenia's security is Iran's security
“The independence, territorial integrity of countries, including that of Armenia and all, should be respected in accordance with international laws,” the Iranian ambassador added…
 Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri: Cooperation with Armenia is very important for Iran
The Iranian ambassador reflected on the construction of the third power-transmission line between the two countries…
 Yerevan and Tehran become sister cities
Hrachya Sargsyan and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani signed an agreement...
 Delegation headed by Mayor of Yerevan to visit Iran
The members of the Yerevan delegation will also visit a number of urban management structures...
 Armenia Police delegation visits Iran
The delegation held several meetings in Tehran…
