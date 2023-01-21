Pashinyan: In Armenia everyone is equal before the law

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the support provided by the international partners, although very important, is not the most important factor. His remarks came at the event dedicated to the opening of the Patrol Service in Kotayk province today,
"Much more important is access to the standards provided by international partners that exist in the advanced world. We will continue this path in all spheres, we talk about our standards and during working discussions. I say we should take the example of countries with a population of 3 to 10 million, which today are among the developed countries of the world," Pashinyan said.
According to him, today's patrol should be guided by the law, not by convenience. "You go into every yard during your service, in every town and village you must prove that everyone is equal before the law. If not, it means that there are people of the first, second, third class in Armenia. No, everyone in Armenia is equal before the law, and from now on you will be in the first row to ensure that equality," the head of the Cabinet said and wished the patrols good service.