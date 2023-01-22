Karabakh state minister: We were convinced once again how valuable each and every Armenian's voice is

Today, once again, we were convinced how valuable is the voice of each every Armenian who lives far from the homeland, but is not indifferent to the fate of Artsakh. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan wrote about this on Facebook on Sunday evening.
"The examples of Karen Khachanov, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Rosa Linn, Kim Kardashian, Serj Tankian, and many other famous Armenians show how important the support, unity, and joint efforts of representatives of the Armenian world are to make Artsakh's voice heard all over the world.
I thank everyone, international organizations, governments of various states, individual figures who support us and our struggle in this difficult period. Rest assured that we truly appreciate and feel your support here in Artsakh. That support is very important for the 120 thousand Armenians of Artsakh", Minister of State of added.