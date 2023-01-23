News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia, Italy to sign social protection cooperation memorandum
Armenia, Italy to sign social protection cooperation memorandum
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Narek Mkrtchyan, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, received Italian Ambassador Alfonso Di Rizzo, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting, the directions of cooperation between the two countries in labor and social protection were discussed.

Issues of persons with disabilities were also touched upon at the talk.

In addition, the interlocutors reached an agreement on signing a memorandum on cooperation in social protection.

Ambassador Di Rizzo noted that the Italian embassy in Armenia is also actively working to regulate cooperation in social protection between the two countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also increased...
 Dollar increases, euro decreases in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, remained unchanged...
 Foreigners to be able to engage in some types of businesses in Armenia without obtaining license
The government approved the respective draft amendments to the law on licensing…
 Economy minister in Germany, invites companies to start operations in Armenia
Vahan Kerobyan attended a forum in Naumburg…
 Deputy PM of Armenia and EIB representative discuss cooperation issues
The Armenian government press service informed NEWS.am that...
 Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble went down...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos