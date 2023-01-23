Armenia, Italy to sign social protection cooperation memorandum

Narek Mkrtchyan, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, received Italian Ambassador Alfonso Di Rizzo, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the meeting, the directions of cooperation between the two countries in labor and social protection were discussed.
Issues of persons with disabilities were also touched upon at the talk.
In addition, the interlocutors reached an agreement on signing a memorandum on cooperation in social protection.
Ambassador Di Rizzo noted that the Italian embassy in Armenia is also actively working to regulate cooperation in social protection between the two countries.