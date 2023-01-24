News
Tuesday
January 24
Cypriot MFA says Turkey doesn't allow Cypriot ships to participate in grain deal
Cypriot MFA says Turkey doesn't allow Cypriot ships to participate in grain deal
Theme: Politics

Turkey doesn't allow vessels with Cypriot registration to participate in the Black Sea grain initiative, said Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides at a meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union.

The Foreign Minister, while welcoming the resumption of the UN Black Sea grain initiative, expressed disappointment that Cyprus could not participate in this initiative because of the bans imposed by Turkey on Cypriot ships, the press service of the island state's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Agreements on food exports from Ukraine were signed July 22 in Istanbul for 120 days. One of the agreements initially in force until November 19 and set out the procedure for export of grain from the Kyiv-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreements were extended for another 120 days on 17 November. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that the extension of the deal was automatic due to the absence of objections from the parties involved (Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN).
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
