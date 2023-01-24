News
Former Guatemalan President Alvaro Colom Caballeros dies aged 72
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Former Guatemalan President Alvaro Colom Caballeros has died at the age of 71, according to the country's congress page on Twitter.

According to the local newspaper Republica, Colom passed away on Monday, January 23. It is noted that he had been suffering from cancer for several years.

Alvaro Colom was president of Guatemala from 2008 to 2012. In 2018, already a former president of the country, Colom was detained in a corruption case for the Transurbano transportation project. In 2021, he was also included on the U.S. sanctions list under the global so-called Magnitsky Act.
