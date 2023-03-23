Karabakh FM: Azerbaijan unlawfully settles occupied Armenian towns, villages

Azerbaijan illegally settles Armenian villages and towns which were occupied after the 44-day war in 2020. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Sergey Ghazaryan, during the video link entitled "Artsakh: 100 Days of Blockade."
"The [trilateral] statement of November 9[, 2020] stipulates that the conditions for the proper return of [Artsakh Armenian] compatriots would be created, with the participation of the agency of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. But in the conditions when threats are issued from Baku every day, this is ruled out. The parties must fulfill [their] obligations, whereas Azerbaijan constantly violates them," the Artsakh FM added.