Macron angers the French by removing his ‘luxury’ watch during interview about pension reforms

Emmanuel Macron has sparked social media outrage after television viewers spotted him removing his “luxury” watch midway through an interview over his fiercely contested pension changes, The Guardian reported.

The television appearance on Wednesday came one day before more than 1 million protesters—3 million according to unions—demonstrated around France to oppose his government raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The president’s interview, which was met with accusations that he was “arrogant and contemptuous” of public concerns, sparked further fury on Friday when critics claimed he had removed a watch worth €80,000. Others said the watch, described as “luxury,” was €2,400 or less.

His action in discreetly removing the timepiece, while his hands were under the table during the interview, was viewed as further evidence that he is out of touch with the ordinary French public and “president of the rich.”

However, Elysee Palace representatives attempted to call time on the row by saying Macron had taken off the watch because it was “clunking on the table” as he gave the 30-minute prime-time interview.

Before removing the watch, about 10 minutes into the interview, a clunk was heard as Macron rested his forearms on the table. He then placed his hands under the table. When they emerged the watch was missing from his left wrist.

The maneuver was quickly picked up in France where there is widespread anger over the government’s pension law, a keystone of Macron’s 2017 and 2022 election campaigns. The clip has since gone viral.

The exact value of the watch is unknown. French media suggested it was made by the French company Bell & Ross and cost somewhere between €1,600 and €2,400.