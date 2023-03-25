News
'The Rabbit,' one of Venezuela's most wanted drug dealers, killed
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A man accused of leading a prominent drug-running ring has been killed by authorities in northeastern Venezuela, the country's interior minister said on Friday, Reuters reported.

Carlos Enrique Gomez Rodriguez, also known as "El Conejo" or "The Rabbit," was wanted for a string of crimes, leading police to offer $1 million for information related to his whereabouts last month.

Gomez was killed Thursday in the town of Irapa, in Sucre state, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos said in a brief broadcast on state television.

Authorities had been tracking him for months, Ceballos added.

Gomez is accused of having led a gang which trafficked drugs and weapons in the central state of Aragua, and was wanted on charges of terrorism, extortion, kidnapping, and homicide.

Authorities say Gomez's gang had recently attacked police and the National Guard in Aragua.
