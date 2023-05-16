Italy Finance Guard confiscates 2,734 kilograms of cocaine to be sent to Armenia

The Guardia di Finanza (Finance Guard) of Italy has seized a record amount of cocaine, 2,734 kilograms, which was to be sent to Armenia from Ecuador, this law enforcement agency informed in a statement.

Prohibited cargo was seized in the Port of Gioia Tauro, in southern Calabria. The drugs were frozen in 12-meter packages, in 78 tons of bananas. These two containers were to be sent to Armenia from Guayaquil, Ecuador through the Georgian Port of Batumi.

"The cocaine was found... with the help of sophisticated scanners, along with Joel the dog. The seized drug, which was extremely clean and in perfect condition, would have provided the drug dealers with an income of more than 800 million euros," the aforesaid stated added.

More than 30 Guardia di Finanza employees were put to work for the transportation and subsequent eradication of these narcotics, the Guardia di Finanza of Italy noted.