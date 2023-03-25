News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Kazakhstan to introduce product traceability system with other EEU countries as of April 1
Kazakhstan to introduce product traceability system with other EEU countries as of April 1
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

In mutual trade with other Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries, the mandatory formulation of accompanying bills of lading will be introduced in Kazakhstan, as of April 1, in order to reduce shadow circulation and exclude value added tax (VAT) losses, reports Zakon.kz.

Earlier, the accompanying bills of lading of goods were implemented in a pilot procedure since December 2020 on a voluntary basis, reports the press service of the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan.

The formulation of the product traceability system is designed electronically before crossing the Kazakh border, and it rules out the possibility of the formulation of documents for fake recipients and senders of goods, bankruptcies, liquidation of persons, etc.

Thus, the implemented system will enable to automate the process of overseeing the movement of goods across the Kazakh border, the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan believes.

To note, Armenia also is a member in the EEU.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia PM speaks about use of national currencies in calculations within EAEU countries
"In the future, we are developing an independent financial system within the framework of the Union in order to increase trade,” Mishustin said…
 Armenia, Belarus deputy PMs discussed cooperation within EAEU
Mher Grigoryan received a delegation led by Piotr Parkhomchik...
 Kazakh Foreign Minister Tileuberdi says he sees no risks or threats from Russia
Kazakhstan sees no risks or threats from Russia...
 Iya Malkina: Armenia has good potential in manufacturing industry
As per the official representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission…
 Pashinyan speaks on importance of Georgia in issue of common electric energy market of Eurasian Union
"In particular, we are talking about the right to allow connection to the energy systems of the EAEU...
 Eurasian Economic Commission: Armenia's experience is studied in shaping electricity market
The commission is very attentive to the experience of the EAEU member countries regarding the formation of the electricity market, said commission official representative Iya Malkina…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos