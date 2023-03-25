Kazakhstan to introduce product traceability system with other EEU countries as of April 1

In mutual trade with other Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries, the mandatory formulation of accompanying bills of lading will be introduced in Kazakhstan, as of April 1, in order to reduce shadow circulation and exclude value added tax (VAT) losses, reports Zakon.kz.
Earlier, the accompanying bills of lading of goods were implemented in a pilot procedure since December 2020 on a voluntary basis, reports the press service of the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan.
The formulation of the product traceability system is designed electronically before crossing the Kazakh border, and it rules out the possibility of the formulation of documents for fake recipients and senders of goods, bankruptcies, liquidation of persons, etc.
Thus, the implemented system will enable to automate the process of overseeing the movement of goods across the Kazakh border, the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan believes.
To note, Armenia also is a member in the EEU.