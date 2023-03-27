FM, Czech Rep. MFA representative discuss Armenia-EU cooperation

Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the Czech Republic took place Monday in Yerevan. The Armenian delegation was headed by Paruyr Hovhannisyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Czech delegation was headed by Jaroslav Kurfurst, Director General for European Affairs of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the consultations, the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to the Armenian-Czech bilateral agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. The parties commended the high level of the existing political dialogue and the necessity to maintain it. Touching upon the perspectives of economic cooperation, the sides expressed their willingness to undertake steps towards expanding the business ties. The cooperation in the cultural, educational and scientific fields was also discussed.

The parties referred to the expanded Armenia-EU partnership as well as discussed the possibilities of mutual support within the international organizations.

The delegations exchanged views on a number of issues of regional and international agenda of mutual interest.

Deputy Minister Hovhannisyan briefed the interlocutor on the deteriorating humanitarian situation as a result of the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor and Armenia’s commitment and efforts to establish peace in the region. The importance of the decision made on February 22 by the International Court of Justice was emphasized, according to which, Azerbaijan should take all necessary measures to ensure the uninterrupted movement of people, vehicles and cargo in both directions through the Lachin Corridor.

Following the consultations, Jaroslav Kurfurst was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. The interlocutors touched upon the bilateral political dialogue between the Republic of Armenia and the Czech Republic, as well as issues of the Armenia-EU partnership, including the deployment of the EU civilian monitoring mission in Armenia. They exchanged views on recent regional developments. Foreign Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that despite the ongoing negotiations on the treaty of establishment of peaceful relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the latter’s provocations and aggressive rhetoric do not contribute to the efforts aimed at establishing stability in the region.