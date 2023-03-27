News
President of Artsakh chaired an extended extraordinary session of the Security Council
President of Artsakh chaired an extended extraordinary session of the Security Council
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


On March 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended extraordinary session of the Security Council with the participation of representatives of the political forces of the National Assembly.

The Head of the State noted that the purpose of the session is to jointly discuss problems existing in the current military-political situation and make the necessary decisions.

Speaking of the fact that since 2020 the Azerbaijani side has been continuously violating the provisions of the Tripartite Statement, and since December 12, 2022, in the conditions of the ongoing blockade, consistently increasing humanitarian, socio-economic, military and political pressure on Artsakh, President Harutyunyan noted that despite our numerous statements and exhortations, the international actors continue to limit themselves to declarative statements and actions, being inconsistent in the implementation of weighty decisions.

“Thus, our task is to soberly assess the degree of complexity and responsibility of the created situation, to re-evaluate all available resources and mechanisms of preventing new possible threats, as well as draw necessary conclusions and perform actions. I am confident, that due to our reasonable steps, it is possible to overcome this difficult period as well, preserving and protecting the vital interests of the Artsakh Republic,” highlighted Arayik Harutyunyan.

During the session Defense Minister Kamo Vardanyan made a report on the operational situation.

There was an exchange of ideas on the issues of the agenda.

The President of the Republic gave a number of instructions to the authorized bodies.
