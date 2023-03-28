Canada FM calls on Azerbaijan to reopen Lachin corridor

Melanie Joly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, on Monday addressed the ongoing blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by Azerbaijan in the Canadian parliament, the Armenian National Committee of Canada reports, according to Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party.

The minister said that Canada continues to appeal to the Azerbaijani authorities to reopen the Lachin corridor and release all Armenian prisoners of war.

Joly stressed that it is necessary to prevent the further deterioration of the situation.

At the same time, she said that Canada is supporting the EU monitoring mission near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.