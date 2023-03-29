Toyota gives US man new Highlander after hurricane destroys his old car

In the US, Toyota has given local businessman Mark Miller a new Highlander crossover for free after Hurricane Ian destroyed his old car with more than 1 million miles (1.6 million km) in the fall of 2022, the Toyota press service informed.
Miller, who owns a paving business, had driven his 2006 vehicle a lot, using it for towing and as a mobile office.
As a result of the flood accompanying the aforesaid hurricane, however, the car had become useless.
“That vehicle was so dependable,” Miller said. “I think I took it for granted at times. After 17 years, only a catastrophic flood could kill it.”
Toyota has replaced Miller's destroyed Highlander with a new 2023 crossover as a thank you to a loyal customer.