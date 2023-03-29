News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
March 29
USD
388.21
EUR
421.48
RUB
5.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
March 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
421.48
RUB
5.04
Show news feed
Toyota gives US man new Highlander after hurricane destroys his old car
Toyota gives US man new Highlander after hurricane destroys his old car
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Car World

In the US, Toyota has given local businessman Mark Miller  a new Highlander crossover for free after Hurricane Ian destroyed his old car with more than 1 million miles (1.6 million km) in the fall of 2022, the Toyota press service informed.

Miller, who owns a paving business, had driven his 2006 vehicle a lot, using it for towing and as a mobile office.

As a result of the flood accompanying the aforesaid hurricane, however, the car had become useless.

“That vehicle was so dependable,” Miller said. “I think I took it for granted at times. After 17 years, only a catastrophic flood could kill it.”

Toyota has replaced Miller's destroyed Highlander with a new 2023 crossover as a thank you to a loyal customer.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Updated Hyundai Sonata Sedan is introduced
There are many improvements: the optics, front fenders, hood and trunk lid stamping have been changed…
 Flying motorcycle launched in Abu Dhabi to save lives
The new hoverbike can rise 20 meters from the ground and develop a speed of up to 80 km/h…
 Chevrolet plans to end Camaro manufacture in 2024
The last Camaro of the sixth generation will leave this car brand's American plant in Michigan next January…
 Porsche releases models’ series in honor of week’s days
In 2023, the company celebrates the 30th anniversary of its official presence on the Thai market…
 Volkswagen to release its first fully electric car in 2025
The company has announced that this car will be as spacious as the Golf and as affordable as the Polo…
 New Haval large SUV is shown in China
In the salon, the car is equipped with a "soaring" digital panel and a multimedia system screen…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos