News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
March 30
USD
388.21
EUR
421.48
RUB
5.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
March 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
421.48
RUB
5.04
Show news feed
Markus Ritter: EU Mission in Armenia is successful if Azerbaijan does not attack in spring
Markus Ritter: EU Mission in Armenia is successful if Azerbaijan does not attack in spring
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics

If there is no Azerbaijani attack this spring, it can be said that the European Union (EU) Mission in Armenia has been successful, believes the head of this mission, Markus Ritter.

Many Armenians are happy for the presence of the EU, Ritter said in an interview with Deutsche Welle (DW).

However, the head of this EU mission hastened to curb expectations, stressing that the EU monitors cannot enter the territory of Azerbaijan, therefore, they cannot record, for example, the movement of Azerbaijani troops preparing for an attack.

"We cannot interfere. We only have binoculars and cameras at our disposal," said Ritter. "Many Armenians believe that there will be a spring attack by Azerbaijan. If it doesn't happen, our mission is already successful."

On February 20, the European Union deployed its mission in Armenia within the framework of the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP). Its purpose is to contribute to the stability, and strengthening of trust and human safety in the border regions of Armenia through its deployment on the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, and to ensure an environment conducive to efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos