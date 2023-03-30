News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
March 30
USD
388.3
EUR
422.39
RUB
5.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
March 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.3
EUR
422.39
RUB
5.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Azerbaijan further exacerbates situation in Karabakh
Armenia PM: Azerbaijan further exacerbates situation in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Last week, the developments around the Lachin corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia are as follows: Azerbaijan not only continued the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor, but also carried out another invasion into the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"The fact of the invasion was also recorded by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation with an official message (...). Thus, we can record that Azerbaijan not only does not fulfill the decision of the International Court of Justice, but also further exacerbates the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh—by taking steps aimed at blocking internal transport communication as well,” Pashinyan noted.

According to the Armenian premier from the height of 2,054 meters, Azerbaijan has taken under direct monitoring the dirt road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert as well as Hin Shen, Mets Shen, and several other villages.

"Azerbaijan explains this, allegedly, by the transfer of military cargo and personnel from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh; this is completely untrue information. But if it were only like this, perhaps the issue would not deserve special attention. The information about the military transports is a propaganda lie, the purpose of which is to create legitimacy for a possible escalation [of the situation]," said the Armenian PM.

Pashinyan insisted that Armenia does not carry out military transports to, and does not have an army in, Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Measure condemning Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan is submitted to California State Assembly (VIDEO)
Assemblymember Chris Holden made a case for holding Azerbaijan accountable for this blockade in testimony before the Judiciary Committee while considering his measure…
 Azerbaijanis fire at Karabakh civilians, agricultural work stopped
This information has been passed on to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh…
 Armenia PM holds telephone conversation European Council President
Pashinyan and Michel emphasized the consistent efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region…
 Pashinyan: Azerbaijan carries out obvious preparations to subject Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to genocide
The activity of the Defense Army in Nagorno-Karabakh is explained by one thing…
 Karabakh interior ministry: Azerbaijan army closed Goris-Stepanakert motorway between Aghavno, Tegh villages at night
But the new Tegh-Kornidzor dirt road of Armenia’s Syunik Province bypassing the closed road is ready…
 Armenia Security Council chief: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Karabakh, Lachin Corridor
Armen Grigoryan held meetings in Latvia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos