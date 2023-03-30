Armenia PM: Azerbaijan further exacerbates situation in Karabakh

Last week, the developments around the Lachin corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia are as follows: Azerbaijan not only continued the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor, but also carried out another invasion into the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.
"The fact of the invasion was also recorded by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation with an official message (...). Thus, we can record that Azerbaijan not only does not fulfill the decision of the International Court of Justice, but also further exacerbates the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh—by taking steps aimed at blocking internal transport communication as well,” Pashinyan noted.
According to the Armenian premier from the height of 2,054 meters, Azerbaijan has taken under direct monitoring the dirt road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert as well as Hin Shen, Mets Shen, and several other villages.
"Azerbaijan explains this, allegedly, by the transfer of military cargo and personnel from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh; this is completely untrue information. But if it were only like this, perhaps the issue would not deserve special attention. The information about the military transports is a propaganda lie, the purpose of which is to create legitimacy for a possible escalation [of the situation]," said the Armenian PM.
Pashinyan insisted that Armenia does not carry out military transports to, and does not have an army in, Nagorno-Karabakh.