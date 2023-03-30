News
ՀայEngРус
Armenia PM holds telephone conversation European Council President
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the ongoing crisis caused by Azerbaijan's illegal blockage of the Lachin corridor, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. The sides exchanged thoughts on recent developments, Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process, and peace agenda.

Also, Pashinyan and Michel emphasized the consistent efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region.
