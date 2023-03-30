News
New subscribers’ fee to connect to Armenia electricity grid to increase 2-3 times
New subscribers’ fee to connect to Armenia electricity grid to increase 2-3 times
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


As of Saturday, the fee—which has not been revised since 2008—for new subscribers to join the Electric Networks of Armenia company will increase two to three times. Garegin Baghramyan, Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) of Armenia, told this to reporters on Thursday.

He explained that this fee will increase in different amounts for different subscribers.

"The innovation is related so that new subscribers do not create problems for existing subscribers in terms of tariffs," said the Armenian official.

Baghramyan added that if previously new subscribers paid 50 percent of the fee to connect to Armenia’s electricity grid, now that number has decreased to 10 percent, and the remaining 90 percent is compensated by the current subscribers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
