Zakharova on Ritter's statement: EU not interested in building trust between Azerbaijan, Armenia

It is very important to listen not to those who have never been mediators in the issue of settlement, who have never brought additional value, and who have not achieved any practical results, but it is important to listen to Baku and Yerevan. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this at Thursday's press briefing, commenting on the statement by Markus Ritter, the head of the EU Mission in Armenia, that if there is no attack by Azerbaijan this spring, it can be said that the EU mission has been successful.

“You see, this is the central story of this whole issue. It is necessary to listen, listen and act based on the interests of both countries. Yes, we perfectly understand that the two countries have different views, sometimes diametrically opposed. Yes, we perfectly understand that there are periods of extreme complications, exacerbations, etc. But at the same time, we point to the fact that the parties can come to an agreement. The main thing is to create an appropriate atmosphere for them, an appropriate basis for such agreements, mutual understanding, and to contribute to that mutual understanding, and not the other way around.

“Now to the question about the opposite: These statements only confirm the validity of our conclusions regarding the destructive intentions and actions of the European Union in this region. Brussels is clearly not interested in the formation of trust and rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. And with its incompetent, constant, unprofessional, unwise, dishonest actions, they provoke disagreements between Baku and Yerevan. And, in my opinion, we all see it, and it is simply not possible to hide it," said Zakharova.

Also, she expressed the opinion that there is no example of successful mediation in not only difficult, but the most complicated conflicts between the West and the EU.

"Of course, it is unfortunate that the EU does not think about what unpredictable consequences of irresponsible policies can have for peace and stability in Transcaucasia. We call to abandon such confrontational scenarios. And I want to remind that it was with the efforts of the Russian Federation that it was possible to stop the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the fall of 2020, in September of 2022. For the improvement of relations between Baku and Yerevan, there is no alternative to the full implementation of the tripartite agreements of the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, and Armenia of November 9, 2020 and subsequent agreements,” said the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry.