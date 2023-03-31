Laurent Wauquiez: Why are there no sanctions against Azerbaijan president's regime?

The Karabakh conflict is not a dispute between two countries, but an intention to eradicate a people, civilization. This was stated by president Laurent Wauquiez of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France at Friday’s joint press conference in Yerevan with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan.

"They repeat it decisively, and it is important that this is heard in France and Europe. This is not a dispute between two countries where the borders are not clear. This is a violation of human rights being protected by all international conventions; this is an intention to eradicate a people, civilization. This is the struggle of Armenia, Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], and Syunik [Province of Armenia], but it is more than the struggle for civilizational values. Protecting yourself means protecting those values," Wauquiez said.

When asked about the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the French politician said what is happening is not normal, and the respective reaction of the international community does not correspond to what is happening. He recalled that a decision was made in Europe not to buy Russian natural gas.

"Is Azerbaijani [natural] gas more acceptable? Why didn't they draw conclusions? Why are there no sanctions against [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev's regime? I ask these questions, and they upset me," said the head of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France.

According to him, it is necessary for famous people to stand with Artsakh and explain the situation to the public of their countries, as many people do not know what is happening.

"Major propaganda is going on by your enemies; I was there, and 40 members of our delegation can confirm. I have seen what is happening. Azerbaijani [armed] forces have occupied the territory of Armenia, the place where we were two days before this. I don't know another corner on the planet where 120 thousand people are besieged. I don't recall another place where such barbarism takes place," Wauquiez said.

Commenting on the chances of deploying peacekeepers from France, the French politician noted that he cannot make promises on behalf of his government.

"But I can assure that we will do everything at our level to alleviate the situation. We are in awe of the courage of the people of Artsakh, and they have the right to live in the world," Laurent Wauquiez added.