Iran’s Еmbassy in Baku sends letter of protest to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku sent a letter of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in connection with the offensive actions of the Azerbaijani media, according to the news agency Mehr.
In a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Iranian Embassy in Baku protested against the ongoing tasteless and offensive actions by some Azerbaijani media, the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Embassy reports.
"After the continuation of indecent and insulting actions by some media in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku sent a letter of strong protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country in which it called for stopping that process and also compensation for it," the statement says.
The Iranian Embassy further warned of the negative and devastating consequences of the continuation of such immorality in the media on the future of relations between the two countries.