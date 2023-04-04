Armenia-US economic cooperation agenda is discussed (PHOTOS)

Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan on Tuesday received Jason Buntin, Director for Europe and Middle East Affairs at the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), and Laura Buffo, Deputy Assistant US Trade Representative for Generalized System of Preferences (GSP).

During the meeting, a wide range of issues on the agenda of Armenian-American economic cooperation were discussed; in particular, the strengthening of economic ties and increasing of trade and diversifying exports between Armenia and the US, as well as the export of goods to the US through GSP, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The provision of access to PayPal services, the development of venture funds, and the capital market in Armenia were also addressed.