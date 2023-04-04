News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 05
USD
388.15
EUR
423.74
RUB
4.89
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.15
EUR
423.74
RUB
4.89
Show news feed
Armenia-US economic cooperation agenda is discussed (PHOTOS)
Armenia-US economic cooperation agenda is discussed (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan on Tuesday received Jason Buntin,  Director for Europe and Middle East Affairs at the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), and Laura Buffo, Deputy Assistant US Trade Representative for Generalized System of Preferences (GSP).

During the meeting, a wide range of issues on the agenda of Armenian-American economic cooperation were discussed; in particular, the strengthening of economic ties and increasing of trade and diversifying exports between Armenia and the US, as well as the export of goods to the US through GSP, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The provision of access to PayPal services, the development of venture funds, and the capital market in Armenia were also addressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Assembly of America holds annual conference, Lachin corridor issue one of key topics
The US Congress members who attended the event assured that they will continue to act in defense of Armenian interests, and they strongly condemned Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor…
 US Assistant Secretary of Commerce to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey
Venkataraman will participate in bilateral meetings with senior government officials…
 Pashinyan: We can’t turn blind eye on what’s happening in Karabakh but remain committed to peace process with Azerbaijan
The Armenian PM delivered an address at the second Summit for Democracy being held at the initiative of US President Joe Biden in an online format…
 Ambassador to opposition MPs: US is ready to support Armenia's democratic trajectory
Kristina Kvien held a discussion with lawmakers from the opposition factions of Armenia…
 Mher Grigoryan: American businesses’ success in Armenia market is very important
The Armenian government remains committed to creating a business-friendly environment, Mher Grigoryan stated at the annual general meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham)… 
 Kerobyan: American Chamber of Commerce, participating companies bring new standards to Armenia business (PHOTOS)
The economy minister addressed at the annual general assembly of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham)…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos