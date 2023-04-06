News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 06
USD
388.21
EUR
423.23
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
423.23
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Researchers studying ‘space cow’
Researchers studying ‘space cow’
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

The event called the “space cow” is located at a distance of 180 million light years from Earth and roughly corresponds to our solar system, Novaya nauka (new science) writes.

The new data show that it is the flattest explosion ever seen, challenging our current perception of cosmic explosions as being mostly spherical. This discovery solves part of the mystery surrounding these strange explosions.

The bright astronomical transition, called AT2018cow, is the closest example of a rare phenomenon that scientists call a fast blue optical transient (FBOT). It was first observed in June 2018 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in Hawaii. The event produced a sudden burst of light at least 10 times brighter than a typical supernova. Only four other similar transition processes have been discovered so far, and therefore scientists know very little about them.

Recent analysis of the polarized light from AT2018cow has shown that this explosion is the most aspheric one ever seen in space; the disk-like shape appeared a few days after its discovery.

In other words, they're weird, and this new observation makes them even weirder, says Justyn Maund., a researcher at the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Sheffield and lead author of the study detailing this discovery.

These data have made it possible to reconstruct the event in 3D and show its edges very precisely. Maund and colleagues noted a very high degree of flatness. Starbursts, the most common explosions in the universe, are almost always spherical, as the stars themselves are spherical, and therefore such an extremely flattened shape is surprising.

FBOTs are extremely bright, 10 to 100 times brighter than some of the brightest supernovae. They appear suddenly and disappear just as quickly; this distinguishes them from ordinary starbursts.

Unlike normal supernovae, there are no radioactive elements that can power the luminary, so the energy must come from somewhere else, Maund adds.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
For the first time in 29 years, Japan's rocket launch failed
The rocket H3 is a representative of the new generation of heavy rockets...
 Shoigu: All-weather Earth sensing satellite system will be created for Russian Ministry of Defense
Consider the issue of re-equipping the orbital constellation of military spacecraft...
 Turkey turns down Musk's offer to send Starlink to help after earthquake
According to a senior Turkish official, the government is grateful for such a proposal...
 Beijing confirms that balloon seen in sky over Latin America is from China
The balloon spotted in the skies over Latin America does belong to China...
 Director General of ESA: It is extremely important to restore Europe's access to space
In an interview with the Associated Press...
 About 100 Elon Musk's Starlink communications satellites activated over Iran
In September this year the head of SpaceX assured that Starlink is necessary...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos