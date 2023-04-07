News
Friday
April 07
News
Meeting on economy, energy issues held within framework of Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue
Meeting on economy, energy issues held within framework of Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

A meeting of the working group on economy and energy was held Friday under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan and US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, within the framework of the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue.

The representatives of state institutions participated in the meeting, including the Foreign Ministry, Ministry of High-Tech Industry, Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Ministry of Economy from the Armenian side, and the representatives of the Department of Commerce and Department of State from the US side, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan highly appreciated the Armenia-US partnership anchored on common democratic values, human rights and the rule of law. The further strengthening of Armenia-U.S. cooperation aimed at promoting prosperity and ensuring stability and peace in the region was emphasized.

During the meeting, the possibilities of deepening cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, energy and high technologies, improvement of business regulations, and implementation of joint projects were discussed. The parties outlined the priorities of further work and further steps in this regard.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
