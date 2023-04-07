News
Friday
April 07
USD
388.43
EUR
424.17
RUB
4.73
USD
388.43
EUR
424.17
RUB
4.73
Security Council secretary, Arun Venkataraman discuss Armenia-US investments
Security Council secretary, Arun Venkataraman discuss Armenia-US investments
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The secretary of the Security Council (SC) of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Friday received a delegation led by Arun Venkataraman, US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets, the SC office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed the prospects and possibilities of current cooperation in Armenian-American investments, improvement of the business environment, as well as high technology and energy, and reflected on the implementation of bilateral joint programs, outlining the future domains of cooperation.

Also, the emphasized the importance of further strengthening of the Armenian-American economic cooperation.
