Security Council secretary, Arun Venkataraman discuss Armenia-US investments

The secretary of the Security Council (SC) of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Friday received a delegation led by Arun Venkataraman, US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets, the SC office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors discussed the prospects and possibilities of current cooperation in Armenian-American investments, improvement of the business environment, as well as high technology and energy, and reflected on the implementation of bilateral joint programs, outlining the future domains of cooperation.
Also, the emphasized the importance of further strengthening of the Armenian-American economic cooperation.