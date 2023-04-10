News
OSCE Chairman-in-Office to arrive in Armenia
OSCE Chairman-in-Office to arrive in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani will visit Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, from Monday to Thursday, for meetings with government officials and other stakeholders, the OSCE press service reported.

Meetings with parliamentarians, civil society representatives, and other interlocutors will take place as well.

The trip will focus on strengthening the cooperation between the OSCE, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, addressing existing security challenges, and promoting peace and stability through dialogue in the South Caucasus region.
