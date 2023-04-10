Mayor of France’s Lyon pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims, Karabakh wars’ martyrs

The mayor of the French city of Lyon, Gregory Doucet, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, laid a wreath at the monument to the victims of this tragedy, and placed flowers at the Eternal Flame, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the press service of the Yerevan Municipality.

Also, the delegation led by the mayor of Lyon toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, after which Doucet signed the museum’s book of honored guests.

Then, the mayor of Lyon visited Yerablur Military Pantheon and laid flowers in memory of the martyrs of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) wars.