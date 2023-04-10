News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 10
USD
388.24
EUR
423.41
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.24
EUR
423.41
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Mayor of France’s Lyon pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims, Karabakh wars’ martyrs
Mayor of France’s Lyon pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims, Karabakh wars’ martyrs
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The mayor of the French city of Lyon, Gregory Doucet, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, laid a wreath at the monument to the victims of this tragedy, and placed flowers at the Eternal Flame, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the press service of the Yerevan Municipality.

Also, the delegation led by the mayor of Lyon toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, after which Doucet signed the museum’s book of honored guests.

Then, the mayor of Lyon visited Yerablur Military Pantheon and laid flowers in memory of the martyrs of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) wars.

015 copy.jpg (197 KB)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey FM: It would have been difficult for Azerbaijan to take Karabakh if we had not manufactured UAVs
"Today, Turkey has increased national and local production in the field of military industry to 80 percent,” Cavusoglu said…
 Red Cross visits Lebanese Armenian man held in Azerbaijan
Also, Euljekjian was permitted to speak with his family over the phone…
 Aliyev receives Selcuk Bayraktar, talks about role of his company's products in aggression against Karabakh
The Azerbaijani president met with the technical director of Turkey’s Baykar company…
 Azerbaijan fires at Karabakh villager working in field
The information about this incident was passed on to the Russian peacekeepers, the Artsakh Police added…
 Bayramov briefs Herzog on work being done in occupied Armenian territories
The Azerbaijani FM was received by the Israeli President…
 Red Cross representatives last visit Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan in early March
These detainees were able to have a telephone conversation with their family members, as well as to pass on letters and recorded videos…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos