Chairman-in-Office: OSCE supports continuation of Armenia-Azerbaijan direct contacts

The OSCE supports the continuation of direct contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to normalize relations between the countries. This was stated Wednesday by OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, RIA Novosti reports.
"Armed incidents, like the one that happened yesterday on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, can lead to an increase in tension in the region. The OSCE supports all initiatives that contribute to the dialogue on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We are ready to support the improvement of the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the OSCE Chairman-in-Office said at Wednesday’s news conference held after his meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.