Chairman-in-Office: OSCE toolkit provides mechanisms to assist peace process between Armenians and Azerbaijanis
Chairman-in-Office: OSCE toolkit provides mechanisms to assist peace process between Armenians and Azerbaijanis
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The flexible OSCE toolkit provides mechanisms to assist the peace process between Armenians and Azerbaijanis. The visiting OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, announced this during Thursday’s joint news conference in Yerevan with Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan. 

Commenting on the remark that Azerbaijan has "dispersed" the format of the OSCE Minsk Group, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office stated that "the format of the OSCE Minsk Group exists, which they support."

"We are aware that there are opposing assessments from some sides. The changed geopolitical situation has changed the dynamics of contacts between the three co-chairs. As Ararat Mirzoyan mentioned, now the activity is frozen. But I cannot deny that it will have functions when there is a suitable situation," Osmani said.

Moreover, he reminded that the OSCE is not only the Minsk Group.

"That's why I'm here: to offer a flexible OSCE toolkit to achieve a comprehensive solution. The Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office is with me, who has spent many years in the region and is ready to continue his work," Bujar Osmani added.
