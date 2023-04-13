News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
USD
387.97
EUR
427.35
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.97
EUR
427.35
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Artsakh's Ombudsman expresses dissatisfaction to OSCE chairman for attitude of international community
Artsakh's Ombudsman expresses dissatisfaction to OSCE chairman for attitude of international community
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh human rights defender expressed dissatisfaction with the OSCE chairman's inadequate attitude of the international community. Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“I have met with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Northern Macedonia Bujar Osmani.

I have touched upon the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan after the establishment of the ceasefire on November 9, 2020, pointing out the specific facts and examples of crimes committed by the Azerbaijani side. The Ombudsman presented the humanitarian consequences of the four-month-long illegal blockade by Azerbaijan and the large-scale violations of the rights of Artsakh people.

I have noted that ignoring the appeals of international actors and non-compliance with the decision of the International Court of Justice of the UN do not entail any consequences for Azerbaijan, which only further emboldens the impunity and permissiveness of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan responds to the statements and appeals of the international community by further tightening the blockade and by acts that inflict new suffering to the civilian population of Artsakh.

I have expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate and non-targeted attitude of the international community to the humanitarian crisis, noted that the differentiated approaches of the international community to the protection of human rights in the context of various conflicts are incomprehensible and unacceptable, and expressed hope that international partners will take practical steps to lift the blockade and resolve the humanitarian situation.

Stressing the importance of the OSCE's participation in the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, the I have stressed the need to restore the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group format, send an OSCE fact-finding group to Artsakh and establish its permanent presence.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM to Bujar Osmani: This visit is good opportunity to get familiarized with complicated situation
Nikol Pashinyan received the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia…
 Karabakh President convenes working consultation, security challenges discussed
Arayik Harutyunyan met with the representatives of the law enforcement agencies…
 Zakharova: Russia favors complete unblocking of Lachin corridor
"Respective efforts are being made by the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense, the command of the peacekeeping contingent [in Nagorno-Karabakh],” the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson noted…
 Armenia lawmaker: Azerbaijan has violated mutual understanding on Karabakh issue
The Karabakh issue is about the rights and safety of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh…
 15 more people from Karabakh transferred to Armenia medical centers, 10 patients return
Through the mediation of the Red Cross...
 Karabakh authorities send proposal to hold meeting to Azerbaijani side
Through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos