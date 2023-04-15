Aram Nikolyan: My only desire is to ensure that Azerbaijan's flag doesn't fly in Yerevan

"My act is solely that of an Armenian, an Armenian with dignity, who has never been a member of any political party, has his own opinion and vision about all of this," designer Aram Nikolyan said in a video message on Facebook, commenting on his act when he burned the flag of Azerbaijan during the European Weightlifting Championships held in Yerevan.
“My only desire was to ensure that the flag of Azerbaijan does not fly in Yerevan, the capital of the Republic of Armenia, and most importantly, that they never think that Armenians are learning or trying to adapt to some situations,” Nikolyan said, thanking everyone who supported him during this time.