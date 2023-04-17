News
US deputy assistant secretary of state is in Armenia
US deputy assistant secretary of state is in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The US Embassy in Armenia welcomes US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary Erika Olson to Yerevan, the embassy informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

During her visit on Monday and Tuesday, Olson will meet with Armenian government officials, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and with civil society representatives to discuss US support for diplomatic negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a comprehensive peace agreement, and US-Armenian bilateral partnership, the embassy added.
