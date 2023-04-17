US deputy assistant secretary of state is in Armenia

The US Embassy in Armenia welcomes US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary Erika Olson to Yerevan, the embassy informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During her visit on Monday and Tuesday, Olson will meet with Armenian government officials, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and with civil society representatives to discuss US support for diplomatic negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a comprehensive peace agreement, and US-Armenian bilateral partnership, the embassy added.