Olson to Pashinyan: US highly values development of relations with Armenia, including in economy

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erika Olson, the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State, the Prime Minister's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the consistent development of close cooperation with the US and the continuous promotion of the agenda of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue. Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the assistance of the US administration in the implementation of democratic reforms in Armenia and added that the implementation of this agenda is a strategy and priority for the Armenian government. At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized the US efforts to establish stability and peace in the region.

In turn, Erika Olson noted that the US will continue effective cooperation in the direction of effective implementation of democratic reforms in Armenia and noted that the government of her country highly values the continued development of relations with Armenia, including in the economic sphere.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the formation of an international dialogue mechanism between Stepanakert and Baku, the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures.