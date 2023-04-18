Azerbaijani serviceman killed a guard in Syunik, he has been indicted

By the decision of the supervising prosecutor, the charges brought against Azerbaijani citizen Huseyn Akhundov have been changed and supplemented. He has been charged with the murder of a 57-year-old security guard in the Syunik region, says the statement released by the Prosecutor's Office.

In the criminal case investigated by the main investigative department of the National Security Service of RA it was found out that on April 12, 2023, the citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan Huseyn Akhundov arrived at the guard post of "Zangezour Copper-Molybdenum Combine CJSC" situated in Shgarshik village of Kapan municipality of Syunik region, the guard of the mentioned post was RA citizen. Out of motives to steal G.'s cell phone and car, Akhundov, who illegally crossed the RA state border with the purpose to later enter the Islamic Republic of Iran, and also with the intention to illegally take the guard's life on the motives of ethnic hatred, intolerance, and hostility, he made shots from his illegally kept gun in the direction of the RA citizen H. M., who was guarding "Zangezur copper-molybdenum combine" CJSC and was near the guard post. H.M. died on the spot from injuries.

Then Husein Akhundov stole his cell phone, a cigarette, and a lighter that were lying next to H.M.'s body and tried to start the engine of the parked car, but failed to do so and fled. Akhundov, leaving the scene of the incident, shot a video message using the stolen mobile phone, saying: "(...) we successfully reached Armenia and beheaded 400 to 500 Armenians, we are not traitors, and we hope to successfully return to Azerbaijan (...)". Then, Akhundov downloaded an Internet application on the stolen mobile phone and posted the recorded video message on his social network page. After that, Akhundov walked in the direction of the village of Achanan in the Syunik region and was found on April 13, 2023, by passers-by who neutralized him and handed him over to the police of the Republic of Armenia.

Based on the factual data obtained during the criminal proceedings, the investigator, on April 18, 2023, filed a motion to amend, supplement and initiate a new criminal case against Hussein Akhundov, which was approved by the supervising prosecutor's decision on the same day.

Huseyn Akhlimani Akhundov is charged with illegal crossing of the state border of Armenia with prior consent by a group of people, illegal transportation of firearms and ammunition across the RA state border through a prior conspiracy by a group of persons, hiding them from customs control, storage and transportation of firearms through a prior conspiracy by a group of persons for the purpose of facilitating another crime and killing the guard on the basis of national hatred, intolerance and enmity.

Also, on 17 April 2023, the General Prosecutor's Office of the National Security Service of RA received reports about the bodily injuries recorded during the examination of Huseyn Akhundov's body when he was admitted to the colony. On the same day the reports were sent to the Investigation Committee to initiate a criminal case in order to clarify the circumstances in which he got the injuries.

On April 18, 2023, a criminal case was initiated under Article 195 part 2 paragraph 5 of the RA Criminal Code (physical coercion by a group of persons).

Earlier, according to the data of the Ministry of Defense, on April 10 from 01:00 to 02:00 on the territory of the Republic of Armenia a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was found and detained, and another one was wanted.

Azerbaijani servicemen were in the Bnunis community of the Syunik region and knocked on the door of a resident's house. The first detainee was later found in the Ashotavan community. He was disarmed by local residents. Buninis and Ashotavan communities are quite far from Azerbaijani positions, about 20 km away.

The second Azerbaijani also was found by the citizens. Three young men from the village of Achanan spotted him on the road and neutralized him. According to them, the Azerbaijani was holding the phone of the killed guard.