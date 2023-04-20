Lukashenko: Russia, Belarus will resist attempts to pull them into 3rd World War

Belarus and Russia will together resist the attempts of modern Nazis and other destructive forces to pull them into Third World War through the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, during a meeting Thursday with the governor of Russia’s Saint Petersburg region, Alexander Beglov, who is on a visit to Minsk.
"We see that today Nazis, fascists, and other destructive forces are trying to change history, deny our shared contribution to the Great Victory [in the Second World War], and justify their criminal actions both then and now. Through the conflict in Ukraine, they are pulling us all into Third World War. However, I am convinced: they were not able to destroy our people then, and they will not be able to do it now either," Lukashenko said.
He noted that, "there were no places in history that suffered from the war as much as Leningrad [(Saint Petersburg)] and Belarus."
"We have to do a lot of work toward strengthening the fraternal union of Belarus and Russia, which today is the pillar of freedom and truth in the territory of the Commonwealth of Independent States and beyond its borders," added the president of Belarus.